Thousands protest Syrian government blockade on Kurds in Aleppo

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Thousands of people in Aleppo’s Al-Ashrafiyyah and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods protested the Syrian government’s siege on Monday.

The protestors demanded the “removal of the fourth division checkpoint and to denounce the policies of starvation imposed by the authority in Damascus through preventing the entry of basic needs such as flour, medicine, infant formula and fuel into the neighborhoods,” the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) said on its website.

The siege on the two Kurdish-held neighborhoods began over 35 days ago and continues despite Russian attempts to mediate between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces.

At the same time, the Kurdish Internal Security Forces (Asayish) has prevented foodstuffs and flour from entering government-controlled areas in the cities of Hasakah and Qamishlo in response to that siege.