Humanitarian

Thousands protest Syrian government blockade on Kurds in Aleppo

The protestors demanded the removal of the fourth division checkpoint.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Thousands of people in the Al-Ashrafiyyah and Sheikh Maqsoud protested the Syrian government blockade (Photo: SDC)
Thousands of people in the Al-Ashrafiyyah and Sheikh Maqsoud protested the Syrian government blockade (Photo: SDC)
Syria Internal Security Forces Aleppo Sheikh Maqsoud Al-Ashrafiyyah SDC Russia

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Thousands of people in Aleppo’s Al-Ashrafiyyah and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods protested the Syrian government’s siege on Monday. 

The protestors demanded the “removal of the fourth division checkpoint and to denounce the policies of starvation imposed by the authority in Damascus through preventing the entry of basic needs such as flour, medicine, infant formula and fuel into the neighborhoods,” the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) said on its website.

The siege on the two Kurdish-held neighborhoods began over 35 days ago and continues despite Russian attempts to mediate between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces.

Read More: Syrian government continues to blockade Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo

At the same time, the Kurdish Internal Security Forces (Asayish) has prevented foodstuffs and flour from entering government-controlled areas in the cities of Hasakah and Qamishlo in response to that siege.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive