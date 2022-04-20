PM Barzani meets British Minister of State for Defense Procurement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with the British Minister of State for Defense Procurement, Jeremy Quinn, in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

During their meeting, the two officials discussed enhancing prospects for coordination and cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.

Minister Quinn praised the existing reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga and expressed his country's willingness to move forward in supporting the Peshmerga in its fight against terrorism.

For his part, the prime minister thanked Britain for its support to the Kurdistan Region. He highlighted the importance of continued coordination and cooperation with Britain and the international coalition for combating terrorism and establishing security and stability in Iraq and the wider region.

In a tweet after the meeting, Barzani said that his visit to the Ministry of Defense was to "review our shared fight against terrorism."

"ISIS isn't finished; the terror group constantly changes tactics and weapons," he went on to warn. "It's important that as partners our Peshmerga have access to the right training/equipment necessary to combat new threats."

I visited @DefenceHQ to review our shared fight against terrorism.



ISIS isn’t finished; the terror group constantly changes tactics and weapons.



It’s important that as partners our Peshmerga have access to the right training/equipment necessary to combat new threats. pic.twitter.com/1aXTvmklof — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) April 20, 2022

On Tuesday, Barzani met with the UK Secretaries of State for Education and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and the Minister for Asia and the Middle East.

The prime minister also met with his British counterpart Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street. The two leaders highlighted the cordial ties between the United Kingdom and the Kurdistan Region.

Prime Minister Barzani arrived in London on Monday to discuss trade and investment ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.