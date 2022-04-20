Security

US-led coalition praises female Kurdish Peshmerga officer cadet

"We commend the hard work and efforts of female Kurdish Peshmerga officer cadet Majeed."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Ministry of Peshmerga Officer Cadet Majeed received the 'King Hussain Award' on Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 (Photo: UK in Erbil/Twitter)
Ministry of Peshmerga Officer Cadet Majeed received the 'King Hussain Award' on Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 (Photo: UK in Erbil/Twitter)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Twitter account of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the official name for the US-led coalition against ISIS, on Tuesday paid tribute to female Kurdish Peshmerga officer cadet Majeed who graduated from the British Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on Friday. 

"We commend the hard work & efforts of female Kurdish Peshmerga officer cadet Majeed & wish her continued success," the CJTF-OIR tweeted. 

"We also appreciate the United Kingdom for providing military support to KRI & training opportunities to Peshmerga forces. Our warmest congratulations to Majeed!"

After graduating from Sandhurst on Friday, Cadet Majeed received the 'King Hussain Award' as the most improved international cadet. 

Read More: Female Peshmerga Officer receives King Hussain Award in UK

Sandhurst is the UK's most prominent military academy, where a number of students from the Kurdistan Region and Iraq are enrolled there. 

Last year, a female Kurdish Peshmerga officer named Midya Masti, a medical doctor, was the first from the Kurdistan Region to be commissioned by Sandhurst along with other female officers.

Read More: Top UK military academy commissions first-ever female officer from Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga force

The UK is an active member of the international anti-ISIS coalition, which has helped both Iraqi and Kurdish forces combat the terrorist group.

The UK Consulate, in partnership with the University of Kurdistan Hewler (UKH), is also supporting Peshmerga staff officers working on reform projects in the Ministry of Peshmerga.

