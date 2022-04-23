Turkish actions hinder anti-ISIS operations: SDF Commander-in-Chief 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish actions in northern Syria are hindering the fight against ISIS, said Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi on Friday evening.

“Turkey is escalating violations of int'l covenants with guarantor countries against our regions,” Abdi tweeted.

“The targeting of Kobani, shelling of innocent civilians, & killings of administrative figures by drones are provocations that threaten security & peace & hinder anti-ISIS operations.”

Despite ceasefire agreements between Turkey and Russia and Turkey and the United States since October 2019, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish Army continue to target SDF-held areas regularly.

The Turkish military has recently intensified its air, artillery, and drone strikes in areas controlled by the Kurdish-run Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The city of Kobane has been hit by 4 shells, presumably from a Turkish howitzer. At least 2 civilians have been injured. The site of the attack is close to that targeted by a Turkish drone in December, when 6 youths were killed & 3 others injured. pic.twitter.com/Xi3cPIrrDb — Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) April 22, 2022

On Friday, the Turkish military on Friday morning targeted the city center of Kobani in northern Syria, in which at least two civilians were injured.

Later, an unknown group blew up a Turkish armored vehicle in Marea. The SDF said on Saturday it had no “information about the perpetrator” of that attack.