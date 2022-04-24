KRG putting final touches on new committee for combating biological threats: Health Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's health authorities are putting the final touches on a newly-established anti-biological threats committee, the health minister said.

The Kurdistan Region's High Committee for Managing and Combating Biological Threats held its first-ever meeting on Thursday. Numerous representatives of government ministers and other relevant authorities attended.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has been in contact with the US Departments of State and Defense to guarantee US support for its efforts to establish a center in the Kurdistan Region for dealing with biological threats, Minister of Health Saman Barzinji told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday.

The looming biological threats in the world have made it necessary for the Kurdistan Region to establish the new committee, Barzinji said.

The well-known New Mexico-based Sandia National Laboratories is providing the necessary training required for this challenging endeavor.

A Kurdish delegation is set to meet with US experts next week in Amman, Jordan, to discuss the project, Barzinji said. It will be the second such meeting between the authorities on the subject held in the kingdom.

Kurdish health authorities are currently preparing a draft law to send to the legislators, the minister said, adding bylaws and policies on the committee's works have yet to be decided. A list of dangerous pathogens is currently being developed.

Barzinji revealed that the Kurdistan Region has plans to repurpose a number of existing labs for studying dangerous biological agents.

Any threats that emanate from pathogens, viruses, and other microorganisms that could potentially break out and spread are considered biological threats. Governments fear the intentional use of such bacteria or viruses for bioterrorism, given their potential to be weaponized against entire populations, crops, or livestock.

In 2014, the Iraqi federal government formed its own committee, of which Barzinji was also a part representing the KRG.

Erbil and Baghdad cooperate on that level as well, he said, adding a conference on the subject is expected to be held soon.