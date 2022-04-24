ISIS threat 'diminished' by joint Iraqi-Peshmerga operations: coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The threat posed by ISIS "is continually diminished through joint Iraqi Security Forces and Iraqi Peshmerga operations," the official Twitter account of the US-led coalition-linked Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) announced on Saturday.

"The #coalition effort to #DefeatDaesh is working, and Iraqi forces continue to ensure the #safety and #security of #Iraq," the account said.

The official account of the global coalition against ISIS also tweeted on Thursday that the "Iraqi Security Forces and Iraqi Peshmerga have killed and captured Daesh (ISIS) members in operations across regions.

"Intel sharing and close cooperation advances the #DefeatDaesh mission," it added.

The ISF and Peshmerga ramped up cooperation against ISIS in the disputed territories following a spate of attacks by ISIS in these areas last November that killed civilians and Peshmerga.

Also, on Feb. 7, the Iraqi Army and Peshmerga launched a joint operation in the Sargaran subdistrict near Makhmour.

