Politics

KRG Foreign Relations head discusses PM Barzani’s successful UK visit with Czech Ambassador 

“We discussed further enhancement of our bilateral relations and successful visit of the KRG led by PM Masrour Barzani to UK.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Safeen Dizayee, head of the KRG’s Foreign Relations Department, met with Czech Ambassador Peter Stepanek (Photo: Safeen Dizayee/Twitter)
Safeen Dizayee, head of the KRG’s Foreign Relations Department, met with Czech Ambassador Peter Stepanek (Photo: Safeen Dizayee/Twitter)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Safeen Dizayee Czech Republic

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Safeen Dizayee, discussed Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s successful visit to the United Kingdom with the Czech Republic’s Ambassador to Iraq Peter Stepanek on Monday. 

“Received @CZBaghdad Ambassador Peter Stepanek and @CzechErbil CG Karel Kortánek,” Dizayee tweeted. 

“We discussed further enhancement of our bilateral relations and successful visit of the KRG led by PM Masrour Barzani to UK, also shared views on political and security situation in Iraq and beyond.”

Prime Minister Barzani arrived back in Erbil on Friday following his official visit to the United Kingdom.

Read More: PM Barzani arrives back in Erbil following official visit to UK

The prime minister’s visit to the UK, which began last Monday, was very eventful and successful.

Aside from meeting his British counterpart Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street, the Kurdish leader also met with numerous senior British ministers and officials. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive