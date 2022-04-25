KRG Foreign Relations head discusses PM Barzani’s successful UK visit with Czech Ambassador 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Safeen Dizayee, discussed Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s successful visit to the United Kingdom with the Czech Republic’s Ambassador to Iraq Peter Stepanek on Monday.

“Received @CZBaghdad Ambassador Peter Stepanek and @CzechErbil CG Karel Kortánek,” Dizayee tweeted.

“We discussed further enhancement of our bilateral relations and successful visit of the KRG led by PM Masrour Barzani to UK, also shared views on political and security situation in Iraq and beyond.”

Received @CZBaghdad Ambassador Peter Stepanek and @CzechErbil CG Karel Kortánek. We discussed further enhancement of our bilateral relations and successful visit of the KRG led by PM Masrour Barzani to UK, also shared views on political and security situation in Iraq and beyond. pic.twitter.com/mrhR9OZgqy — Safeen Dizayee (@SafeenDizayee) April 25, 2022

Prime Minister Barzani arrived back in Erbil on Friday following his official visit to the United Kingdom.

Read More: PM Barzani arrives back in Erbil following official visit to UK

The prime minister’s visit to the UK, which began last Monday, was very eventful and successful.

Aside from meeting his British counterpart Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street, the Kurdish leader also met with numerous senior British ministers and officials.