Syrian Kurdish parties repeat call to US to stop PYD abuses

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the Kurdish National Council (KNC) repeated its call to the US to stop the Democratic Union Party (PYD) from attacking its offices and representatives in northeast Syria.

So far, nine offices of the KNC and its affiliates have been attacked in Qamishlo, Hasakah, Derik, Derbisiye, and Kobani in the past week alone.

The KNC blames the Syrian Kurdish Revolutionary Youth Movement, a group affiliated with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Democratic Union Party (PYD), for these attacks.

The KNC said that the PYD is attempting to undermine efforts by the US to facilitate intra-Kurdish dialogue between the two sides, eliminate freedom of speech and disrupt the political process.

The KNC previously held several months of talks with the PYD under the aegis of US facilitation.

However, these talks have been suspended since the 2020 US presidential elections and have still not resumed, despite attempts by the US to revive the dialogue.

The KNC called on the coalition, and particularly the US, who supports the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against ISIS and sponsors the intra-Kurdish dialogue, to take steps to “deter PYD violations against the KNC.”

It also called on the US to hold perpetrators of transgressions and attacks responsible.

The KCN statement also underlined that it is ready to support intra-Kurdish unity and called on all Kurdish forces and organizations to denounce the attacks on the KNC.

Early Friday, the US Embassy in Syria expressed its concerns over the recent attacks on the KNC offices in northeast Syria in a tweet.

In an earlier statement, the KNC called on the US to stop the "PYD's policy of intimidation against our people, the burning of the offices of the Kurdish National Council and its parties."