President Barzani, Fakhri Karim discuss political impasse in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani received Fakhri Karim, President of Al-Mada Foundation for Media, Culture, and Arts, at his headquarters in Erbil on Wednesday.

Barzani and Karim exchanged views on the ongoing political impasse in Iraq, the reasons behind it, and solutions to solve it.

They emphasized the importance of joint efforts by political parties to overcome the current political crisis and reduce the harm it causes to the Iraqi people.

On Tuesday, Barzani also received Mohammed al-Halbousi, the Iraqi parliament speaker, Khamis Khanjar, the head of the Al-Siyada Coalition, and the Sunni parliament member Ahmed al-Jibouri in his office in Erbil.

Barzani and the visiting delegation discussed the political situation in Iraq and the obstacles that impede the Iraqi political process.

Barzani and the Sunni leaders expressed their desire to end the political deadlock and form an Iraqi government.

Iraqi Sunni and Shiite political leaders often visit Barzani’s office seeking his advice and proposals to solve political problems facing Iraq.