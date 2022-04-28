Security

Peshmerga forces complete Humvee driving course

The training course focused on giving the Peshmerga practical skills to drive the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV or ‘Humvee’) in combat conditions.
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Peshmerga were awarded certificates upon completing a ten-day driving course for military vehicles, Apr. 28, 2022 (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Ministry of Peshmerga DynCorp International US-led coalition Peshmerga reform

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga completed a training course for driving military vehicles on Thursday. 

Ten Peshmerga soldiers participated in the ten-day course supported by the leading American security company DynCorp International. 

Peshmerga Colonel Farman Zirari awarded each of them certificates of completion at a ceremony.

The training course focused on giving the Peshmerga practical skills to drive the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV or ‘Humvee’) in combat conditions.

Since last year, the US-led coalition has provided the Peshmerga Ministry with several Humvees to support its fight against ISIS. 

In early March, the coalition provided a batch of Humvees to the Ministry of Peshmerga infantry brigades.

In February, the US-led coalition also delivered ammunition to the Peshmerga. 

These initiatives are part of a planned program to arm and equip the Peshmerga units under the command of the Kurdistan Region Ministry of Peshmerga as part of the Peshmerga reform process.

US-led coalition providing Humvees to the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces, March 2, 2022. (Photo Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga Ministry)
