Peshmerga forces complete Humvee driving course

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga completed a training course for driving military vehicles on Thursday.

Ten Peshmerga soldiers participated in the ten-day course supported by the leading American security company DynCorp International.

Peshmerga Colonel Farman Zirari awarded each of them certificates of completion at a ceremony.

The training course focused on giving the Peshmerga practical skills to drive the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV or ‘Humvee’) in combat conditions.

Since last year, the US-led coalition has provided the Peshmerga Ministry with several Humvees to support its fight against ISIS.

In early March, the coalition provided a batch of Humvees to the Ministry of Peshmerga infantry brigades.

In February, the US-led coalition also delivered ammunition to the Peshmerga.

These initiatives are part of a planned program to arm and equip the Peshmerga units under the command of the Kurdistan Region Ministry of Peshmerga as part of the Peshmerga reform process.