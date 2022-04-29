New dust storm hits Baghdad as authorities warn of more 'intense, frequent' weather 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A new dust storm has engulfed Iraq's capital Baghdad as more "intense and frequent" extreme weather is expected in the country in 2022, Iraqi weather authorities announced on Thursday.

This is the third time Iraq has experienced such storms since the start of April. The previous two storms resulted in the cancellation of flights to the four international airports in the country, including the Kurdistan Region's Erbil and Sulaimani.

Some residents of Baghdad captured the moment when the massive dust storm began to sweep across the province, which has a population of seven million.

Footage seen by Kurdistan 24 also show Najaf in the south is also experiencing dusty and rainy weather.

The latest storm will continue into next week, the head of Meteorological Authority Amer al-Jabri told the Iraqi News Agency on Thursday.

Iraq will face "frequent and more intense" dust storms this year due to low precipitation and an inadequate green belt, he added.

Dust storms have become much more frequent in the country, with experts warning of the adverse health and economic consequences they can cause, such as hospitalizations and flight cancelations.

In early April, thousands across the country were hospitalized with breathing issues caused by the dusty weather.

Experts say desertification and drought are leading factors that cause such storms.