Economy

KRG reiterates its commitment to workers' rights on Labor Day

Labor Day is a national holiday in the Kurdistan Region. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (middle) visits workers and engineers at a major construction site in Erbil, Aug. 31, 2020. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (middle) visits workers and engineers at a major construction site in Erbil, Aug. 31, 2020. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Labor Day International Workers Day Krg Masrour Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) remains committed to protecting workers' rights in the Kurdistan Region, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a statement on Sunday, International Labor Day.

Prime Minister Barzani extended his "warmest congratulations" to the workers of the Kurdistan Region and the world in his statement, adding his government highly appreciates the contributions of the labor force in the development of the Kurdistan Region's economy. 

He said his government is committed to providing "better and healthier" working conditions for workers and protecting all of their rights. 

Labor Day is a national holiday in the Kurdistan Region. 

More than 50,000 workers in Erbil have insurance that financially supports them when they are unemployed, retired, or incapacitated, the spokesperson for Erbil Workers' Syndicate Hassan Ramadhan told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday.

The Syndicate is pushing for a bill in the Kurdistan Parliament that extends social support to those workers that are not covered by government insurance. 

May 1 marks Labor Day, also referred to as International Workers' Day, an annual holiday that sheds light on the rights of workers and the challenges they face. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive