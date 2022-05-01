KRG reiterates its commitment to workers' rights on Labor Day

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) remains committed to protecting workers' rights in the Kurdistan Region, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a statement on Sunday, International Labor Day.

Prime Minister Barzani extended his "warmest congratulations" to the workers of the Kurdistan Region and the world in his statement, adding his government highly appreciates the contributions of the labor force in the development of the Kurdistan Region's economy.

He said his government is committed to providing "better and healthier" working conditions for workers and protecting all of their rights.

Labor Day is a national holiday in the Kurdistan Region.

More than 50,000 workers in Erbil have insurance that financially supports them when they are unemployed, retired, or incapacitated, the spokesperson for Erbil Workers' Syndicate Hassan Ramadhan told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday.

The Syndicate is pushing for a bill in the Kurdistan Parliament that extends social support to those workers that are not covered by government insurance.

May 1 marks Labor Day, also referred to as International Workers' Day, an annual holiday that sheds light on the rights of workers and the challenges they face.