Car bomb kills former relations officer of rebel group in Jarabulus

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - A car bomb killed the former public relations officer of Ahrar al-Sham in the Turkish-controlled northern Syrian city of Jarabulus on Sunday.

The Syria-based Rojava Media Centre (RMC) said Zakaria Hamidi died when an explosive device placed in his car detonated.

He was reportedly also a teacher at Turkey's Gaziantep University.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Turkish-controlled areas in Syria have been plagued by regular attacks on groups aligned with Turkey and indiscriminate bombings that have killed civilians.

Car bombs have targeted Turkish-backed rebels and members of civilian councils in particular.

Infighting between Turkish-backed groups has also caused civilian casualties in these areas.

Also, on Apr. 18, a car bomb killed the head of the Turkmen Ahfad Al-Qarah Kaji organization near the Turkish-controlled city of al-Bab.