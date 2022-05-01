Security

Car bomb kills former relations officer of rebel group in Jarabulus

The Syria-based Rojava Media Centre (RMC) said Zakaria Hamidi died when an explosive device placed in his car detonated. 
A car bomb exploded in Jarabulus on Sunday, May 1, 2022 (Photo: White Helmets)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - A car bomb killed the former public relations officer of Ahrar al-Sham in the Turkish-controlled northern Syrian city of Jarabulus on Sunday.

He was reportedly also a teacher at Turkey's Gaziantep University.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Turkish-controlled areas in Syria have been plagued by regular attacks on groups aligned with Turkey and indiscriminate bombings that have killed civilians. 

Car bombs have targeted Turkish-backed rebels and members of civilian councils in particular. 

Infighting between Turkish-backed groups has also caused civilian casualties in these areas. 

Read More: Head of Turkmen organization killed near Syria's al-Bab

Also, on Apr. 18, a car bomb killed the head of the Turkmen Ahfad Al-Qarah Kaji organization near the Turkish-controlled city of al-Bab.

