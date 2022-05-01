Kurdistan Region PM congratulates Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday evening congratulated the people of Kurdistan Region and the Muslims of Iraq and the world on the beginning of the Eid holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“With the advent of the holy al-Fitr Eid, I extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world, especially the heroes of the Peshmerga, the Internal Security Forces, and the families of the venerable martyrs and Anfal,” Barzani said in a statement.

The prime minister expressed his hope that “the days of Eid will be filled with joys and delights” and that the “occasion will be a source of goodness and affection among the people of Kurdistan, and for security and stability in Iraq and the region.”

The Kurdistan Region Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs, Pishtiwan Sadiq, announced on Saturday evening that Monday will be the first day of the al-Fitr Eid.

Eid-al-Fitr, meaning feast of the breaking of the fast, is an Islamic festival celebrated following the end of Ramadan. It lasts for three days. Muslims worldwide observe the festival by holding social gatherings to celebrate it.

In recent years, Eid holidays have led to an influx of visitors to the Kurdistan Region from the rest of Iraq and neighboring Iran who come to enjoy its cities or scenic countryside.