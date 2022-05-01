Iraq’s oil exports exceeded $10 billion in April: Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq exported just over 100 million barrels of crude oil in April for $10.55 billion, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said on Sunday.

Iraq exported precisely 101,390,622 barrels throughout the month, the ministry said. This was a slight increase compared to March, when the country exported 98,100,042 barrels, primarily from oilfields in the central and southern parts of the country.

In April, 2,991,060 barrels were exported from Kirkuk’s oilfields to Turkey’s Ceyhan port, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Iraq’s State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO).

The ministry also noted that Iraq exports an average of 3.4 million barrels per day. The average price per barrel of oil is now over $100.

Iraq exports most of its oil through Persian Gulf ports. The rest is exported through the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Iraq is the second-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), following Saudi Arabia.