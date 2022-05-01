President Masoud Barzani conveys his best wishes to Muslims on Eid

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani wished all Muslims a happy and blessed Eid on Sunday.

“As we approach the end of the holy month of Ramadan, please allow me to wish the Muslims of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the rest of the world a happy and blessed Eid,” President Barzani tweeted. “May these holy days be filled with contentment and good health for you and your loved ones.”

On Sunday evening, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also congratulated the people of the Kurdistan Region, the Muslims of Iraq, and the world on the beginning of the Eid holiday.

“With the advent of the holy al-Fitr Eid, I extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world, especially the heroes of the Peshmerga, the Internal Security Forces, and the families of the venerable martyrs and Anfal,” Prime Minister Barzani said in a statement.

I wish Muslims around the world and the people of Kurdistan a happy Eid.



Authorities in Erbil province have taken several procedures to welcome Iraqi and foreign tourists visiting for the al-Fitr Eid holiday, an official told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday.

“To ensure that the tourists are warmly welcomed in Erbil, we took several procedures, including sending out teams to ensure that the best services are provided at all restaurants and other tourist sites,” Ismail Minakhan, the General Manager of Erbil Tourism Directorate, told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday. “We will also have teams to watch the food prices at the restaurants and other tourist sites.”

In the first four months of 2022 alone, 671,146 tourists visited Erbil. Out of this number, 100,000 were foreigners. The rest were Iraqi Arabs visiting from the central and southern provinces.