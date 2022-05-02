UNAMI alarmed by 'reckless' rocket attack on Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Monday said it is alarmed by Sunday night's rocket attack against the Kawergosk oil refinery in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province.

"The reckless firing of rockets at an oil refinery in Erbil on the eve of Eid al-Fitr is another alarming development," UNAMI tweeted.

"Iraq's leaders must work as one to counter such acts of aggression, which seek to undermine the country's security and stability."

On Sunday night, at least six rockets were fired at the Khabat district in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack. Kurdish security forces and local officials blame "terrorist groups" for these attacks.

The rockets were fired from Bartella in the Al-Hamdaniya district, east of Mosul, which is presently under the control of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

They landed near an oil refinery owned by the KAR group in Kawergosk village, reportedly causing a fire that security forces successfully extinguished.

In early April, a similar attack targeted the same area but did not cause any casualties or damage.

Also, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a civilian residence in Erbil with a salvo of ballistic missiles on Mar. 13.

Rocket attacks against the Kurdistan Region will strengthen the Iraqi government's will to "enforce the law," Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi told the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, in a phone call Sunday.

"The security forces will hold the perpetrators accountable for their crimes," the Iraqi prime minister told the Kurdish leader.