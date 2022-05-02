‘Condemnation of Erbil attacks is not enough’: Kurdistan Region President

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said that condemnation of recent rocket attacks against Erbil is “not enough”.

“The condemnation of the attacks is not enough as their repetitions pose real threats to security and stability,” President Barzani said in a statement on Monday.

His statement came shortly after Sunday night’s rocket attack against Erbil’s Khabhat district, launched from Al-Hamdaniyah district in northeast Nineveh province. At least six rockets landed in the vicinity of an oil refinery but did not cause any casualties or significant material damage.

President Barzani also said that the Iraqi government is “responsible” for preventing similar attacks in cooperation with relevant authorities in the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdistan Region’s Security Council (KRSC) pinpointed the launch site of the rockets shortly after the attack. It noted that the area houses the Nineveh Operations Command’s Commando Battalion headquarters.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Kurdish and Iraqi authorities have attributed them to “terrorist groups”.

In early April, rockets were also fired at the area near the same oil facility.

The United Kingdom’s diplomatic representative in Erbil and the United Nations Assistance Mission to Iraq condemned the attacks.