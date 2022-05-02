UN in Iraq expresses concern over clashes in Sinjar

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Monday said it is concerned about the recent clashes in Sinjar (Shingal).

"Sinjaris' safety and security should be front and centre," UNAMI tweeted. "They've suffered enormously in the past and deserve peace under state authority. Domestic and external spoilers have no place in Sinjar.​"

Clashes broke out between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)-affiliated Shingal Resistance Units (YBS) and the Iraqi Army in Sinjar on Sunday and continued into Monday.

The Iraqi Army on Monday evening demanded that YBS fighters withdraw from all of their positions on Sinjar's outskirts to avoid being dealt a "heavy blow."

The army pointed to "the great cooperation of citizens and the assistance of the security and military forces" to normalize the situation and reject "all illegal acts."

Nearly 200 families were reportedly displaced on Monday by the renewed clashes.

"The fighting today in Sinjar is outrageous and unacceptable," said Pari Ibrahim, the Founder and Executive Director of the Free Yezidi Foundation (FYF). "Whether or not one agrees or differs on politics, Yezidis in Sinjar must not ever be targeted in this way by any military forces from within Iraq or from abroad."

"The best solution would be the integration of the YBS into Iraq's security architecture somehow," she added. "We have a grave fear that the Sinjar Agreement includes a green light for the assault by Iraq land forces and Turkish air forces against YBS."

"We condemn any and all attacks against any Yezidis in Sinjar."

In October 2020, the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) signed the Sinjar Agreement with the support of the United Nations to "restore and normalize" the situation in the Yezidi town.

Per the agreement, a local force would be formed and put in charge of the town's security. However, PKK-affiliated groups refused to leave the Sinjar region and have clashed with the Iraqi Army.