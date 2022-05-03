UNHCR to cooperate with KRG's Joint Crisis Coordination Centre to assess needs of civilians displaced by Sinjar clashes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UN's refugee agency, UNHCR, will work with the Joint Crisis Coordination Centre of the Kurdistan Regional Government to assess the humanitarian needs of civilians displaced by two days of clashes that erupted in Sinjar, said the agency's Iraq representative on Tuesday.

"646 families reportedly fled Sinjar due to ongoing armed clashes to Duhok region yesterday," Jean-Nicolas Beuze tweeted, citing the official Kurdistan Regional Government estimate.

"All measures must be taken for security operations not to impact civilians," he added.

"We are working with the @JccKrg (Joint Crisis Coordination Center) to assess humanitarian needs."

646 families reportedly fled Sinjar due to ongoing armed clashes to Duhok region yesterday according to the @Kurdistan.



All measures must be taken for security operations not to impact civilians.



We are working with the @JccKrg to assess humanitarian needs.



📷 @HishamHaji2 pic.twitter.com/10n05QTJoP — Jean-Nicolas Beuze (@jnbeuze) May 3, 2022

More than 3,500 people have been displaced since clashes broke out between the Iraqi Army and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)-affiliated Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) fighters in the Yezidi-majority region of Sinjar in western Nineveh province on Sunday night.

The displaced civilians fled to the Kurdistan Region's Duhok province, where most of the internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the Kurdistan Region are located.

Read More: Displacement of civilians in Sinjar' temporary': Iraqi ministry

An official at the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displaced told the Iraqi News Agency on Tuesday that the displacement will only be temporary and that the situation in Sinjar has already calmed.