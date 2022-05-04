Security

Peshmerga forces rescue 3 foreign nationals from PKK captivity

author_image Mustafa Shilani
The three foreign nationals who were held by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). (Photo: KRSC)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Peshmerga forces rescued three foreign nationals from Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) captivity on Wednesday.

The three foreign nationals were American citizens Vincent Mark Alexander and Jane Devol and British citizen Emmer Edwards, the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) said.

The KRSC published a video in which the three nationals talked about how the PKK deceived them.

The three individuals had communicated with the PKK-affiliated Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) in the eponymous Yezidi-majority district to "participate in the war against ISIS," not join the PKK itself.

However, they were forced to fight alongside the PKK-affiliated YBS against the Peshmerga, Iraqi forces, and the Turkish Army rather than ISIS.

"After a long period and strenuous efforts, the nationals communicated with the Peshmerga forces, who liberated them," said the KRSC video. "They will be handed over to the consulates of their countries through the Department of Foreign Relations of the Kurdistan Regional Government to return them to their families."

