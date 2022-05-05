New dust storm hospitalizes more than 1,000 people across Iraq 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – More than 1,000 people have been hospitalized with breathing difficulties after a dust storm engulfed the central and southern Iraqi provinces late Wednesday.

Intense dusty weather has significantly reduced visibility across the provinces the new wave has swept across, including Baghdad and Najaf.

The majority of those hospitalized are from Anbar, the health chief of the western province Anas Qais Al ‘Ani told Iraqi News Agency on Thursday. The western province is mostly desert and is bordered by desert areas of neighboring Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Syria.

ISIS militants “took advantage” of the extreme weather and attacked Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) stationed in Fallujah in the east of the province, according to a statement from the paramilitary group late Wednesday.

ISIS militants have previously taken advantage of extreme weather conditions, particularly foggy nights during winter, to carry out attacks.

The southern provinces of Najaf and Al-Diwaniyah recorded 200 cases of breathing difficulties caused by the weather, state media reported.

Previously, a Baghdad health official announced that 90 percent of the cases admitted into health centers for respiratory issues are outpatients.

The Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province has also been engulfed by a new dust storm, forcing its international airport to suspend flights from 3 am local time to 9 am, the airport’s director told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

Iraq is ranked the fifth most vulnerable country to the adverse effects of climate change by the United Nations and frequently endures dust storms. By 2050, Iraq could experience such extreme weather 300 days a year.