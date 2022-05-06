Smaquli dam, a new tourism haven in Kurdistan Region

Located 80 kilometers east of Erbil, the Smaquli dam has become a new tourist attraction in the Kurdistan Region that attracts thousands from Iraq and neighboring countries.

The dam also has a lake where tourists can have picnics and enjoy barbecues and kebabs. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has banned swimming in the lake for safety reasons.

"I've come from Darsim, and among so many other things, this lake is so nice during sunset," Ayman Asi, a tourist from Turkish Kurdistan, told Kurdistan 24. "We have been enjoying it for the last four hours. We are also thinking of coming back to see a sunrise as it must be beautiful."

There are various activities to be enjoyed by the lake and dam, both named after Smaquli village. Tourists can enjoy boat tours and jet skiing on the lake and relax in the surrounding cafes and restaurants.

"We have brought our own jet ski," said Azad Fathi, a local tourist from Erbil. "At least once a month, I come here to enjoy jet skiing with my friends. We've come more over the last few days because the rain has revived the lake."

The KRG has recently resumed working on a number of dams in the Kurdistan Region, including the Gomaspan Dam, which is only 30 minutes away from the Smaquli dam.

Tourism experts suggest that the Smaquli dam can be further developed to realize its great potential.

"There is so much space around the dam for investors to build hotels and restaurants," said Gaylan Ibrahim, a local tourism expert in Erbil. "Smaquli dam has so much potential. It could be as attractive as Dukan lake. But it needs better plans and more investment."

As much as tourists enjoy the lake, they still have some complaints, particularly about poor infrastructure.

"It is beautiful and amazing, but the bridge is so narrow. It can easily cause a huge traffic jam here," said Ali Shakir, a tourist from Baghdad. "During the holidays, it gets too crowded and takes a long time to cross over the bridge. It took us an hour just to move one kilometer. That is not good."