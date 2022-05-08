KDP calls for federal constitutional institutions in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Sunday called for the establishment of federal constitutional institutions in Iraq, including the Federation Council, a constitutional Iraqi Federal Supreme Court (FSC), and an Iraqi oil and gas law.

The call came in a statement issued by the party following a meeting held by the Leadership Council under the supervision of KDP President Masoud Barzani.

In the meeting, the KDP discussed the political situation in Iraq, especially ongoing efforts to form a new Iraqi government and overcome the months-long political stalemate. The KDP is part of the Saving the Homeland coalition alongside the Sadrist Movement and the Sunni Siyada alliance, the largest in Iraq’s parliament. That coalition is set to resume negotiations with political parties over government formation in the coming days.

Read More: Saving the Homeland coalition to start negotiations with political parties on government formation: KDP

The council also emphasized was also placed on defending the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights, implementing Article 140 and forming constitutional institutions such as the Federation Council, and re-establishing the FSC per the constitution, which emphasizes federalism instead of rigid centralization.

The general situation in the region was also discussed, with members stressing the need to continue relations between the Kurdistan Region and neighboring countries based on protecting the common interests and security of both sides.

The KDP leadership reiterated the necessity of holding the Kurdistan Parliament elections on time and expressed its support for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the governmental reform process.