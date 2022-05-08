US-led coalition reaffirms commitment to ‘strong partnership’ with SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-led coalition against ISIS reaffirmed its commitment to its “strong partnership” with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in separate tweets on Friday and Saturday.

“The #SDF - @Coalition combined patrols are another way of demonstrating our strong partnership with our SDF partners & dedication to our mission,” tweeted the official Twitter account of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the coalition, on Saturday.

“Together, we remain committed to ensuring that Daesh (ISIS) remnants can never regenerate.”

Early Sunday, the SDF arrested a number of ISIS suspects who were plotting an attack against coalition forces in Syria’s eastern Deir al-Zor province.

In an earlier tweet on Friday, the coalition shared images of US troops posing for photographs and smiling with local children in northeast Syria.

“Moments of bliss & solidarity,” read the tweet. “We are honored to have a role in this mission that impacts so many people’s lives for the better.”

“We remain committed to partnership with the #SDF to ensure the lasting defeat of Daesh.”