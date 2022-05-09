Kurdistan Parliament receives a new KRG reform progress report

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Parliament has received the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) quarterly report on its reform progress, a lawmaker confirmed to Kurdistan 24 on Monday.

The Parliament’s leadership has received the report and dispatched it to the relevant parliamentary committees, Waysi Mala Saeed, a lawmaker, confirmed to Kurdistan 24.

Since the Reform Law passage in early 2020, the KRG periodically submit a report to the members of Kurdistan Parliament to inform them about the reform process that the executive branch has undertaken since its inauguration.

The ambitious law is intended to reform the public salaries, allowances, and pensions. The government is adamant to end “abuse” on the public payroll while protecting those that are entitled, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has previously said.

In addition to the periodic reports, Barzani attended a parliamentary session in 2020, where he had spent 10 hours with the lawmakers, focusing on his government’s reform efforts.

During his meetings with the diplomatic delegations, Barzani regularly reiterates the consistency of the reform package in order to reduce the Region’s reliance on hydrocarbon sales and diversify the economy.

The government ministers regularly attend the parliamentary sessions held to discuss the pressing issues in society.