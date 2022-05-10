Iraqi, Kurdistan Region intelligence agencies discuss security cooperation 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Top intelligence officials from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region convened in Baghdad on Monday to discuss possible ways to foster security ties.

Dubbed “the Nation’s Brotherhood”, the security conference was held at the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (ICTS) headquarters in Baghdad. Intelligence agencies from the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil and Sulaimani participated.

The relations between the Iraqi federal and regional security agencies are at a very “advanced stage” and are based on “mutual trust”, Colonel General Abdul Wahab Saadi, the head of the ICTS, told the reporters on Monday.

The officials discussed joint operations and intelligence sharing between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region to fight ISIS remnants, according to an official press release issued after the meeting. They also discussed “training” and “legal aspects” of their cooperation.

This is the second such conference to be held between the various security organizations across the country.

Members of the global coalition against ISIS also attended the conference.

Security forces in the Kurdistan Region regularly announce their arrests of suspects wanted by Baghdad for crimes they committed in federal provinces.