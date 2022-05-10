Politics

PM Barzani discusses consequences of Russia-Ukraine war with Russian ambassador

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev in Erbil, May 10, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed the consequences of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy and people with Russia’s ambassador to Iraq on Tuesday, according to a statement. 

Prime Minister Barzani received Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev and the country’s representative in the Kurdistan Region in his office in Erbil. 

Barzani and Russian diplomats spoke about the ongoing between Russia and Ukraine, particularly its consequences on the “global economy and people’s livelihoods,” according to a statement from the prime minister’s office. 

The prime minister “reiterated the importance of ending the war and resolving the issues through dialogue,” the statement added. 

They discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and Iraq. 

The Kurdistan Region and Russia enjoy close economic ties, particularly in the energy sector.

In a speech he delivered on Russian Victory Day in Erbil, Kutrashev mentioned that his country’s investment in the autonomous region exceeded $2 billion in 2021. 

Russian Victory Day is marked each year on May 9. It is the most patriotic day on the Russian calendar since it commemorates the former Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. 

