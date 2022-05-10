Congo delegation seeks to learn from Kurdistan Region’s successful implementation of electricity smart meters

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is in the Kurdistan Region to learn from its recent experience implementing electricity smart meters.

Headed by the DRC Deputy Minister of Hydrocarbons Lisma Moot Vala Charlotte, the delegation aims to learn about the Kurdistan Region’s recent implementation of smart meters to accurately measure and monitor its electricity consumption, the Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Electricity Kamal Mohammad told Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday.

Eighty percent of the new smart meters have been installed in the autonomous region so far.

“It is a source of pride for our ministry,” Mohammad said of the visit.

As part of its efforts to minimize the abuse, overuse, and waste of electricity, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) contracted the Japanese company EDMI to install smart meters that enable officials to closely monitor any electricity wastage or issues with power lines.

Since the introduction of this meter, wastage has been reduced by 10 percent, according to the Kurdish minister. It was previously 49 percent.

One of the advantages of the meter is the prepayment system, which tracks the consumer’s credit balance and ensures that no amount of electricity that hasn’t been paid for is consumed.

While installing the meters, electricity workers also examined the power lines for any tampering or illegal siphoning of electricity from the grid.