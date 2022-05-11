PM Barzani to hold a press conference discussing developments in Iraq and the region.
ERBIL – (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani will hold a press conference at noon on Wednesday to discuss the latest political and security developments in Iraq and the wider region.
Among other subjects, Prime Minister Barzani will talk about the current situation in the Kurdistan Region and the region’s relationship with the federal government in Baghdad.
Barzani will also talk about the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region.