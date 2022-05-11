Iraqi forces kill over 15 ISIS suspects in less than 24 hours around Kirkuk and Mosul 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi army has killed at least 17 suspected ISIS fighters in the country’s two provinces over the last 24 hours, official media Iraqi media reported.

On Tuesday, Iraqi soldiers blew up a tunnel in Mount Graw, to the northwest of Kirkuk, where it believed about nine ISIS suspects were hiding, according to a statement from the Security Media Cell.

The security forces have identified the killed members of the terror group, including “Abu Omar and Abu Safiya,” according to the statement.

Almost six years after their territorial defeat, the terror still group operates in the remote areas of the northern and eastern parts of the country through tunnels and hideouts.

In an F-16 airstrike on Mosul, at least eight ISIS suspects were killed in a “cave” located to the northwest of the province, the Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday.

The remnants of the group are still able to carry out low-level insurgency attacks against security forces and civilians, according to the latest assessment of the Global Coalition against ISIS.

In late 2021, the coalition concluded its “combatant” role in the country, shifting its focus to “advise, assist, and enable” the security forces in their operations, including reconnaissance, intelligence, and air support.

The Iraqi air force ramped up its aerial raids on the group after the international forces shifted their role.