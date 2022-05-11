PM Barzani and Coalition stress Importance of coordination between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister on Wednesday received a delegation from the International Coalition Forces, headed by the outgoing Deputy Director of the Military Advisory Group of the Coalition in Kurdistan Region, Colonel Todd Burroughs.

During the meeting, they discussed the reform developments in the Ministry of Peshmerga and the importance of supporting it in confronting the threats of the terrorist group (ISIS).

Both Barzani and Burroughs also emphasized the need to strengthen coordination and cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces to bring stability to the region.

The Prime Minister thanked the coalition for its continuous support and wished Colonel Burroughs success in his future assignments.