Politics

PM Barzani and Coalition stress Importance of coordination between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga

The Prime Minister thanked the coalition for its continuous support and wished outgoing Colonel Burroughs success in his future assignments.
author_image Mustafa Shilani
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani (Right) with Col. Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director of MAG-North, May 11, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani (Right) with Col. Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director of MAG-North, May 11, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Coalition forces Peshmerga Iraq ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister on Wednesday received a delegation from the International Coalition Forces, headed by the outgoing Deputy Director of the Military Advisory Group of the Coalition in Kurdistan Region, Colonel Todd Burroughs.

During the meeting, they discussed the reform developments in the Ministry of Peshmerga and the importance of supporting it in confronting the threats of the terrorist group (ISIS). 

Both Barzani and Burroughs also emphasized the need to strengthen coordination and cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces to bring stability to the region.

The Prime Minister thanked the coalition for its continuous support and wished Colonel Burroughs success in his future assignments.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive