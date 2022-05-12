60,000 tons of garbage collected from Erbil city center each month: Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism revealed on Wednesday that 60,000 tons of garbage are collected and disposed of from Erbil city center each month.

“60,000 tons of garbage collected from the city center of Erbil every month are treated and buried at Kani Qirzhala sanitary landfill in the west of Erbil,” read a statement from the ministry, which added that “more than 1,300 workers and 600 pieces of machinery participate in the cleaning and garbage disposal processes in the capital Erbil.”

Furthermore, the ministry pays a lot of attention to the watering and general upkeep of green areas in the streets, parks, and other public places.

The Board of Environment and the Board of Investment of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) continually plan and implement new green projects in the capital. However, they still believe that Erbil has far too few green areas.

In November, the KRG Board of Environment and the Board of Investment decreed that all future projects in the autonomous region must have green areas.

“From now on, the green areas in the residential projects should be at least 30 percent, and for the residential projects located in the outskirts of the city, near the green belt, the green areas should be 70 percent,” Mohammed Shukri, Head of the Board of Investment, told Kurdistan 24 last November.

“The projects that have not applied this percentage in the past should do so with their future projects,” he added.

