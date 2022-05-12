PM Barzani congratulates Lalish Cultural and Social Center on 29th anniversary of foundation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated the Yezidi Lalish Cultural and Social Center on the 29th anniversary of its foundation on Thursday.

Barzani extended his “warmest congratulations” to the center’s staff, according to a statement.

“Lalish Center has played a remarkable role in the Kurdish and Yezidi culture,” read the statement.

Established to promote and preserve Yezidi culture, the center has 40 branches and offices inside and outside the Kurdistan Region. It issues periodic magazines and newspapers dedicated to the cultural aspect of the community.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has been a “main supporter” of the cultural establishment, Ja’afar Simo, the center’s spokesperson, told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

With the support of the KRG, the center prepared a religious curriculum for Yezidi students from primary to high school, he added.

President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani also congratulated the center’s staff for their efforts in promoting Kurdish and Yezidi cultures in a statement on Thursday.