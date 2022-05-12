Iraq recently repatriated nearly 500 families from Syria's al-Hol camp: FM Hussein

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq recently repatriated approximately 500 families from northeast Syria's notorious al-Hol camp as part of its ongoing efforts to bring home nationals with alleged ISIS ties, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced on Wednesday.

Hussein's made the remark during the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS conference in Morocco's Marrakesh.

Iraq has repatriated about 500 families, mostly women and children, from the camp in Syria's Hasakah province to the Al-Jad'ah camp in Iraq's northwestern Nineveh province, Hussein told top diplomats from more than 80 coalition member countries at the conference.

He urged other countries to follow Iraq's example and repatriate their citizens from al-Hol. The United Nations and humanitarian organizations have warned about ISIS indoctrination in the infamous camp, which houses an estimated 56,000 people.

Iraqi families suspected of having ISIS affiliations are first placed in Al-Jad'ah for "security checks" after their repatriation from al-Hol. Once they pass those checks, the process of reintegrating them into society begins.

Last month, Iraqi announced the successful reintegration of over 100 families returned from al-Hol.

The majority of the al-Hol's residents are Iraqis. There are also nationals from other countries living there, including Europeans.

At the current pace, it would take Iraq about 15 years to repatriate all of its nationals from the camp, according to a US Department of Defense assessment.