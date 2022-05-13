Peshmerga Chief of Staff meets with military intelligence officers

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga met with the Kurdish military intelligence officials on Wednesday to discuss enhancing and strengthening coordination and relations between them.

"The aim of this meeting is to strengthen relations and coordination between military intelligence and military movements at the level of infantry brigades of the Peshmerga Ministry," the Ministry of Peshmerga said in a Facebook post.

A meeting between chief of staff Committee & brigades intelligence unit officers & movement officers to better coordinate & communicate between military intelligence & military movements at the level of infantry brigades, to overwin the terrorist plans. pic.twitter.com/RXuREoiGsb — Ministry of Peshmerga (@KRG_MOPE) May 12, 2022

The meeting included officials from the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga and General Military Intelligence and Military Operations leaders. Moreover, it included officials from the US-led coalition against ISIS.

The officials agreed to work together "to strengthen the intelligence capabilities and military movements of the Peshmerga through both important intelligence institutions and military movements in order to curb enemy schemes."

Outgoing US Col. Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director of the US-led coalition's Military Advisor Group North, told Kurdistan 24 in an exclusive interview on Monday that the Peshmerga increased their capability and competition "in the information environment; and vastly increased their conduct and reporting of framework, clearance, and joint security operations to defeat Daesh (ISIS)."

Read More: Outgoing senior Coalition official praises Peshmerga professionalism

"I am eager to see a unified force under the Ministry of Peshmerga; enabled by a professional, operational command and control structure; capable of conducting planned, coordinated, and synchronized independent and joint operations; maintaining and sustaining their capabilities through carefully established systems and processes; and leveraging the information environment to set conditions for unprecedented successes," he said.