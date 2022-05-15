PM Barzani congratulates Kurdistan Region teachers on 60th anniversary of Teachers’ Union establishment

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated the teachers of the Kurdistan Region on the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Kurdistan Teachers’ Union on Sunday.

“On the 60th anniversary of the founding of Kurdistan Teachers’ Union, I send the warmest congratulations to the union’s secretariat president and members and all teachers in Kurdistan, and I wish them success,” read Barzani’s statement.

Prime Minister Barzani also praised the role played by the Kurdistan Region’s teachers in all different stages of the Kurdish struggle.

“They have had a prominent role in defending the rights of Kurdistan’s people, educating the new generations, and enlightening the communities,” he said.

He also pointed out that “teachers, through a good and developed education, can build a healthy society that can produce nationalist people and inventors and be part of developing Kurdistan.”

“I thank Kurdistan’s teachers, who did their best to ensure the education process continues despite the difficult times,” his statement concluded.

“I hope the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), with everyone’s help, can provide better support to Kurdistan’s teachers.”