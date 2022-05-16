Environment

Iraq suspends flights, closes schools amidst intense dust storm

Sulaimani, Najaf, and Baghdad airports have all grounded their flights as the dust has reduced visibility.
A motorist drives a scooter through as a heavy dust storm hits Iraq's capital Baghdad, May 16, 2022. (Photo: Sabah Arar/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A dust storm sweeping across Iraq has grounded flights, hospitalized people, and forced public offices, including schools, to close. 

The powerful storm, which began early Monday, has forced the closure of public offices in Kirkuk, Baghdad, and Najaf, officials announced. 

Primary and high school exams in Kirkuk were postponed, education authorities told Kurdistan 24. 

Sulaimani, Najaf, and Baghdad airports have all grounded their flights as the dust has reduced visibility.

The Health Ministry has directed all of its departments to prepare for any emergencies that might arise as a result of the storm, according to a statement on Monday. 

Health officials have said at least 2,000 people have been hospitalized with breathing issues, Saif Badir, the spokesperson for the Iraqi Health Ministry, announced. Thousands were admitted to hospitals with respiratory issues during previous storms.

The visibility rate has been reduced to as low as 10 meters in Baghdad, according to Kurdistan 24's correspondent in the Iraqi capital. 

Ranked as the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change, Iraq has recently endured an increasing number of dust storms. Environmental authorities blame desertification, drought, and lack of precipitation for the harsh weather. 

