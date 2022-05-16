IFC praises PM Barzani's reform efforts

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed opportunities to implement joint projects with the private sector in the region with a delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on Monday.

During the meeting, the delegation presented a summary of the IFC's work and activities. The institution is a member of the World Bank Group.

The delegation also praised the efforts made by Prime Minister Barzani's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) ninth cabinet to carry out reform in various sectors.

They also discussed enhancing prospects for coordination and cooperation with the KRG, in addition to opportunities to implement joint projects with the Kurdistan Region's private sector.