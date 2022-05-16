Kurdistan Region Security Council thwarts rocket attacks on Peshmerga and Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) announced that it has thwarted a plot to attack the Peshmerga, a dam, public places, and government departments in Duhok province with rockets.

The KRSC stated that "the operation came in the context of continuous efforts to ensure security and stability for citizens and the Kurdistan Region."

"A security operation on May 4 resulted in the arrest of a terrorist group affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on the borders of Duhok province, and the seizure of nine Katyusha rockets (107 mm), as well as launchers," the statement added.

Moreover, the KRSC's "investigations with members of this terrorist group concluded that the PKK assigned them to launch rocket attacks on the headquarters of the 17th branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, service departments, the power station, Duhok Dam, and other public places."

The KRSC also published footage of the four terrorists confessing that they underwent weapons training in PKK camps, including how to launch accurate rocket attacks.