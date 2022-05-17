Kurdistan Region President attends funeral of late UAE leader

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and a number of other Kurdish officials attended the funeral of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

“I visited Abu Dhabi today to express my heartfelt condolences to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and the people of UAE,” President Barzani tweeted following his visit.

“The people of the Kurdistan Region stand with the UAE at this difficult time,” he added.

Vice President Mustafa Said Qadir and the KRG Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani accompanied the Kurdish president during the visit.

This is the second visit of the Kurdistan Region’s officials to the emirates since its president died on Friday. On Saturday, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and a number of ministers visited the Arab country to offer their condolences to its leadership and people.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Kurdish delegation in the emirates’ capital.

A number of KRG ministers, businesspeople, and diplomats have also visited the UAE Consulate General in the capital Erbil to sign the book of condolences.

Emirati authorities announced the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed on Friday. He had served as president for 18 years. He was 73.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed became President of the UAE on Saturday. He was previously the head Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

A significant number of regional and international politicians have visited the UAE since Friday to offer their condolences, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US Vice President Kamala Harris.