Politics

KRG treats 'all provinces equally': PM Barzani

It was reiterated that resolving the issues of public salaries is among the government's priorities and that the KRG "treats all provinces equally".
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani (center) during a meeting with Sulaimani and Halabja governors and Garmiyan and Raparin Administration heads, May 17, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) ninth cabinet treats all provinces of the autonomous region equally, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani told local officials from Sulaimani on Tuesday.

Barzani and his deputy, Qubad Talabani, held a meeting with Sulaimani and Halabja governors. The heads of Garmiyan and Raparin Independent Administrations also attended. They discussed the fiscal issues the areas face, particularly regarding deficits that have led to the delayed payment of public sector salaries, according to a statement from the prime minister's office. 

It was reiterated that resolving the issues of public salaries is among the government's priorities and that the KRG "treats all provinces equally," read the statement. 

The officials discussed the factors behind the deficits and ways to resolve the issue as they reviewed the financial data, the statement added. 

A fact-finding committee, made up of experts and government officials, was formed to investigate the public revenues and allegations behind their loss. 

Public sector employees in Sulaimani and Halabja provinces and the two Administrations have had their salary payments delayed due to public deficits. 

Barzani announced on Friday that he would meet with the relevant officials from the areas to discuss this issue and find solutions.

