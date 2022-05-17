PM Barzani discusses efforts to form new Iraqi government with outgoing Swiss Ambassador

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the outgoing Swiss Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan Lukas Gasser on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed the situation in Iraq and ongoing efforts to form a new Iraqi government, as well as ways to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and Switzerland.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked the Swiss ambassador for his efforts to enhance his country's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and wished him success in his future assignments.

"In a farewell meeting with non-resident Swiss ambassador to Iraq Lukas Gasser, PM Masrour Barzani thanked his valuable contributions to Kurdistan-Iraq's relations with his country, wished him success in his next posting, discussed current issues and enhancing future cooperation," tweeted the head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Safeen Dizayee, who also attended the meeting.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">In a farewell meeting with non-resident Swiss ambassador to Iraq Lukas Gasser, PM <a href="https://twitter.com/masrour_barzani?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@masrour_barzani</a> thanked his valuable contributions to Kurdistan-Iraq’s relations with his country, wished him success in his next posting, discussed current issues and enhancing future cooperation. <a href="https://t.co/cVaKKPtBCs">pic.twitter.com/cVaKKPtBCs</a></p>— Safeen Dizayee (@SafeenDizayee) <a href="https://twitter.com/SafeenDizayee/status/1526574439575474179?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 17, 2022</a></blockquote>