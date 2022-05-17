SDF arrests 5 ISIS members in Deir al-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured five suspected ISIS members in an operation in the Deir al-Zor province, the SDF's Coordination and Military Operations Center said on Monday.

"The operation come(s) as a part of the security campaign against terrorist cells that threatens population lives and prevents stability," tweeted the SDF's Coordination and Military Operations Center.

The SDF said it confiscated weapons, equipment, and documents "that proves their involvement in terrorist ops in #NES (northeast Syria)."

"The tireless effort of the #SDF in denying Daesh sanctuaries & preventing their resurgence demonstrates SDF's dedication to building sustainable & resilient stability in NE Syria," tweeted the official account of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the official name for the US-led coalition against ISIS, on Tuesday.

"We remain committed to partnership w/ @cmoc_sdf to ensure the lasting defeat of Daesh (ISIS)," it added.

The SDF and US-led coalition regularly carry out operations against the militant group to prevent it from making a resurgence in the region.