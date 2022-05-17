Security

US military official discusses Iraqi-Peshmerga cooperation with Peshmerga commander

"We discussed the issues of confronting remaining ISIS members."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Major General Sirwan Barzani, Commander of Sector 6, welcomed a US military delegation near Makhmour on Monday, May 16, 2022 (Photo: Sirwan Barzani/Twitter)
Kurdistan Iraqi Security Forces Peshmerga Sirwan Barzani US-led Coalition Colonel Patrick Douglas

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Colonel Patrick Douglas, head of the US Security Cooperation Office team, met with Peshmerga Major-General Sirwan Barzani, Commander of Sector 6, on Monday to discuss the latest joint Iraqi-Peshmerga operation against ISIS near Makhmour.

"We discussed the issues of confronting remaining #ISIS members, the security of the area, and the cooperation between #Peshmerga, Coalition, and Iraqi Army with Col. Patrick Douglas, Senior Advisor - Office of Security Corporation, Iraq," Barzani tweeted on Monday evening.

Six suspected ISIS militants were killed in an Iraqi airstrike carried out in support of the ongoing Iraqi-Peshmerga joint operation against the group on Mount Qarachogh southwest of the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil on Sunday.

Peshmerga forces on the ground also killed two ISIS members and destroyed three of their tunnels and caves during the operation, Barzani tweeted on Sunday.

Some Peshmerga were "lightly wounded" in the operation, he added. 

