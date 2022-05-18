Nearly 85 percent of Duhok’s largest waste treatment plant completed: KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Approximately 85 percent of the giant waste treatment plant being built in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province has been completed after three years of work, the government announced on Wednesday.

The plant is located in Qadesh town in the northeast of Duhok province. The province’s waste will be treated at the facility once it is inaugurated, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday.

The new plant is expected to receive garbage from 13 municipalities of the province, it said.

With the majority of the plant’s waste processing equipment now installed, it only requires a “few more administrative works” before it becomes fully operational, the statement added.

The statement also said the plant will have a “huge impact” in positively improving the province’s environment, and residents will no longer have any waste-related problems.

Each year, thousands of tons of waste are dumped in landfills across the Kurdistan Region.

In early April, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani allocated almost $4 million to Duhok province for cleaning and waste management.

