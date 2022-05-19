Erbil security seizes more than 10 kg of narcotics

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's anti-narcotics directorate in Erbil announced the seizure of more than 10 kilograms of drugs on Thursday.

In a statement, the directorate explained that after an extensive investigation and monitoring, "they were able to seize 10.5 kg of the narcotic substance 'Tilliak', which was expertly hidden inside a device used for car inspection."

The directorate noted that "the entry of this quantity of substances was through the Bashmakh border crossing between Iran and the Kurdistan Region."

A file has been opened on the suspect caught in possession of these narcotic substances and sent to the investigating judge.

The sale and consumption of illegal narcotics is strictly forbidden in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Kurdish and Iraqi authorities often intercept shipments of controlled substances passing through the country, mainly in the provinces of Basra, Diyala, Erbil, and Sulaimani. These shipments are most commonly found in towns and villages near the Iran and Turkey borders.

Most drugs are smuggled into Iraq through its porous border with Iran. Many smugglers attempt to bring them from there to Turkey or Syria and then on to Europe and North America.