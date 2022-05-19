Tangi Tabeen, a wonderful waterfall in the Kurdistan Region

Located in the mountain of the famous Dukan resort, Tangi Tabeen is yet another wondrous waterfall hidden from most tourists. Its freshwater, green and rocky landscape makes it unique.

It is gradually becoming more popular among local tourists.

“I have mixed feelings when I look at this natural wonder,” Areen Yaseen, a local tourist, told Kurdistan 24. “I am delighted to be here but am also a bit sad that I have found out about this place late. This is like no other place in Kurdistan.”

Tangi Tabeen is in Kanishock village within Peeramagroon district in Dukan town. It is 80 kilometers from Sulaimani and 200 km from Erbil. Tourists park their cars near the village, and they climb up Kanishock Mountain to reach the waterfall.

“This waterfall has so many things to offer,” said Talar Karzan, a local tourist. “You can camp here, you can swim, you can hike, you can cook, and you can enjoy the green scenery. And you can enjoy the freshwater and the pure air.”

Tourist experts consider Tangi Tabeen the next Gali Ali Bag Waterfall, which attracts thousands of tourists each month.

“Tangi Tabeen has the potential to be as famous and nice as Gali Ali Bag Waterfall in Erbil,” said Kareem Khalid, a local tourist expert in Sulaimani. “However, the government, the tourism agencies, and boards can invest in it, making it one of the most attractive resorts in Kurdistan. I believe it will attract foreign tourists if it is developed and promoted well.”

The area is clean, and the few tourists who have been there hope it will stay clean even after more people visit.

“It is so cool that I find no trash at all here,” said Bestoon Ali, a local tourist. “This purity gives you the sense of the true nature. I hope it will stay like that, and whoever is coming here should respect it and clean up after themselves.”

Kanishock village and its surroundings, including the Tangi Tabeen area, are suitable for hiking and climbing.

“After a tiring hiking and climbing, I swam in the water, and it totally refreshed me,” said Zana Rashid, a local tourist. “I have no more words to say about this place as it takes your breath away.”