WEF 2022: PM Barzani to meet Armenia’s president, Bahrain’s finance minister 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is set to meet Armenia’s president and Bahrain’s finance minister on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2022 at Davos, Switzerland, on Monday.

Prime Minister Barzani met with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday, according to Kurdistan 24’s correspondent.

He will also meet with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Bahraini Minister of Finance and National Economy Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, according to his agenda.

Barzani arrived in Davos on Saturday. He is there to share his government’s perspectives on the pressing issues the conference is discussing this year.

The event, which began Sunday, is set to continue until Thursday. More than 50 heads of governments and states and 2,500 other guests of various backgrounds are attending.

This is the first in-person conference after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most pressing issues under discussion include the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation, food security, and climate change.

Russia is banned from attending the conference over its invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to present the opening remarks virtually on Monday, according to the conference’s agenda.