Red Cross has been a ‘time tested friend’: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister Masrour Barzani called the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) a “time tested friend” of the Kurdistan Region during his meeting with its president, Peter Maurer, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday.

The two officials reiterated the need for further cooperation between ICRC and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to help displaced populations in the country, particularly those with special needs, according to a KRG statement.

“When we can better meet obligations under international law, they encourage us,” Barzani tweeted after the meeting. “Now we work together to help locals, refugees and the displaced persons with disability care and physical treatment.”

The prime minister met with the Qatari Minister of Commerce Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Abdullah Al-Thani on Monday to discuss developing investment and trade ties on the sidelines of the global event.

He is also set to meet with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan on Monday.

Barzani is one of more than 50 heads of governments and states participating in the Annual Meeting 2022. He is there to offer his government’s perspective on the main issues this year, including rising inflation, food security and climate change, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

This is the first in-person meeting of the conference two years after the COVID-19 pandemic.